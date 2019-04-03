|
Rodney Lee Robbins
Durham
Mr. Rodney Lee "Hot Rod" Robbins, 47, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Mr. Robbins was born July 30, 1971. He attended Roberson Grove Baptist Church. Rodney was a big sports fan, especially a fan of the Carolina Tar Heels. Rodney enjoyed fishing and NASCAR racing. He was an avid fund raiser for Harley Davidson Bike shows. Mr. Robbins loved his beloved dog Dewey and wrestling.
Mr. Robbins is survived by his daughter, Kentcie Robbins; his twin brother, Robby Robbins (Cindy); mother, Bonnie Dixon Knott (Jimmy); father, William Robbins (Delores); biological father, Lewis W. Roach; a special nephew and niece; great-nephews and nieces; and aunts.
A visitation will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Pastor Jack O'Neal. Pallbearers will be Chris Moore, Joshua Moore, Christopher Moore, Jeremy Barwick, Jerry Appel, and Shane Fowler. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Flowers are acceptable, or memorial contributions can be made to Roberson Grove Baptist Church at 5203 Cheek Rd., Durham, NC 27704. Online condolences can be made at www.hudsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 3, 2019