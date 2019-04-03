Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 596-8269
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Robbins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney Lee Robbins


1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rodney Lee Robbins Obituary
Rodney Lee Robbins

Durham

Mr. Rodney Lee "Hot Rod" Robbins, 47, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Mr. Robbins was born July 30, 1971. He attended Roberson Grove Baptist Church. Rodney was a big sports fan, especially a fan of the Carolina Tar Heels. Rodney enjoyed fishing and NASCAR racing. He was an avid fund raiser for Harley Davidson Bike shows. Mr. Robbins loved his beloved dog Dewey and wrestling.

Mr. Robbins is survived by his daughter, Kentcie Robbins; his twin brother, Robby Robbins (Cindy); mother, Bonnie Dixon Knott (Jimmy); father, William Robbins (Delores); biological father, Lewis W. Roach; a special nephew and niece; great-nephews and nieces; and aunts.

A visitation will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Pastor Jack O'Neal. Pallbearers will be Chris Moore, Joshua Moore, Christopher Moore, Jeremy Barwick, Jerry Appel, and Shane Fowler. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Flowers are acceptable, or memorial contributions can be made to Roberson Grove Baptist Church at 5203 Cheek Rd., Durham, NC 27704. Online condolences can be made at www.hudsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hudson Funeral Services
Download Now