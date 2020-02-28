Home

Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Davis-Royster Funeral Services
926 S Garnett St
Henderson, NC
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Holy Church
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
Mt. Calvary Holy Church

Rodney Venable


1963 - 2020
Rodney Venable Obituary
Rodney Glenn Venable

November 18, 1963 - February 20, 2020

Henderson

Rodney Glenn Venable, 56, of 46 Howell Rd., died February 20, 2020 at Maria Parham Health. He was born in Vance County to Graham Venable, Jr. and the late Dorothy Hargrove Venable. A funeral service will be held at 2 pm, Sunday, March 1 at Mt. Calvary Holy Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Viewing will be from noon to 5 pm, Saturday in the funeral home chapel and at the church prior to the service. Arrangements are by Davis-Royster Funeral Service.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 28, 2020
