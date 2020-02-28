|
|
Rodney Glenn Venable
November 18, 1963 - February 20, 2020
Henderson
Rodney Glenn Venable, 56, of 46 Howell Rd., died February 20, 2020 at Maria Parham Health. He was born in Vance County to Graham Venable, Jr. and the late Dorothy Hargrove Venable. A funeral service will be held at 2 pm, Sunday, March 1 at Mt. Calvary Holy Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Viewing will be from noon to 5 pm, Saturday in the funeral home chapel and at the church prior to the service. Arrangements are by Davis-Royster Funeral Service.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 28, 2020