Roger Albert Mailloux
Snow Camp
Roger Albert Mailloux, 76, of Snow Camp, NC passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts to Albert J. and Cecil Bouchard Mailloux both deceased. Roger graduated from Salem State College with a Masters Degree in Education and guidance and counseling. He was also a Reiki/Teacher having taught at Northern Essex Community College in MA. He was retired from Compucom where he was employed for 16 years as a computer analyst specialist. His interests include travel and computers.
Roger is survived by his wife; Pamela Dwyer Mailloux of the home. Son; Thorin E. Mailloux and his wife, Lucy I. Mailloux of Chandler, AZ. Step-son; Stephen R. Bergeron of New Hampshire. Daughter in law; Tracy M. Bergeron of Salem, New Hampshire. Two Granddaughters; Ashley N. Bergeron and Elsie M. Bergeron. Sister; Anne Marie Rich and her husband Dean Rich of Londonderry, NH. Brother; Ernest J. Mailloux of Santa Ana, CA. Several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Spring Friends Meeting, 3323 E. Greensboro – Chapel Hill Rd., Snow Camp, NC.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice, 2975 Crouse Ln., Burlington, NC 27215 or to the . McClure Funeral Home in Graham is serving the Mailloux family.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 16, 2020