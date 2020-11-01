Dr. Roger Dennis Cox
May 6, 1930 - September 16, 2020
Swansboro, North Carolina
Dr. Roger Dennis Cox was born in Raleigh May 6, 1930 and lived there with his wife Joy until 2000 when he retired. He graduated from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis in 1951 where he met Joy Crawford as a patient in S.C.O.'s clinic that same year. They married in 1953 while he was serving as an officer on the Aircraft Carrier CVA-42 "the FDR" with the US Navy Reserve. He was on the ship 2 years, then 22 months in London, England where their daughter was born in 1955. He opened his practice of optometry in downtown Raleigh in 1956 and closed his practice 45 ½ years later in in 2001. He also had a part time practice in Wendell, NC at the same time. In his office he was blessed by two ladies, Debbie and Wilma, who helped him for 25 years.
He had a gift to help others and his Christian faith led him to use his optometry practice as a ministry. He worked with the N.C. Blind Commission and Raleigh Baptist Association to help migrant workers, Special Olympics
, Open Door Clinic, and the Lion's Club. He went on 10 medical mission teams to 5 Caribbean islands and Central America sponsored by the N.C. Baptist Men's office at the Baptist State Convention in Cary. Joy accompanied him on all these mission trips to help him and other doctors on the team minister to hundreds of patients each day. They examined eyes, treated eye diseases, and gave donated glasses collected thru churches which were cleaned and packed before the trips. He also went to Barbados on a 2 week mission of 16 men in Hayes Barton Baptist Church including the pastor, Dr. T.L. Cashwell. They helped build a Bible College and a missionary home.
He was a member of the Raleigh Civitan Club from 1957 to 1999. He gave slide programs there and to N.C. churches to encourage others to spread God's love thru missions. He also belonged to Sir Walter Gun Club and Old Mill Hunt Club. He, our grandsons, and sons loved shooting targets, rifle matches, hunting, and he was quite a marksman.
After retirement, he and Joy moved to the coast and he was pleased to see how much the military is honored by the general public close to Cherry Point and Camp Lejeune. He loved to share stories with Vets and others at the breakfast table of his favorite fast food spots! They lived in Pine Knoll Shores and then the mainland. The family loved the beach and had camped on the beach at Salterpath for years as the children grew up. He joined the Coast Guard Auxiliary, the American Legion, and Friends of Fort Macon as a guide and greeter. The Coxes were associate members of Chapel by the Sea and after retirement joined Bogue Banks Baptist Church and eventually 1st Baptist Church of Swansboro once they moved inland where they attended until Dennis's health kept him at home.
He was the proud father of 4 children. Susan Wade and her husband Jim Wade in NC; Captain Jimmy Cox, US Navy (retired) and his wife Kathy Cox in MD; Rev. David Cox and his wife Joy Marie Cox in NC; and Steven Cox and his wife Kristy Cox in TX. There are 5 wonderful grandchildren: Johnny Cox and his wife Anna Cox; Maureen Oren, her husband Trey Oren, and baby Katharine; Caleb, his wife Sydney, toddler Ezra, and baby Zane; Micah Cox; and Jen Hope Cox. Ezra, Katharine, and Zane are great-grandchildren. All these children were much loved by Dennis and Joy. Dennis enjoyed family time and camping as far as Florida Keys and Toronto, Canada with the children from 2 to 12 years old for over 15 years with North Carolina's Great Smokies, the beach, and lake being favorite spots.
He had a happy life, but with health problems and the onset of a bloodstream Staph infection in January, spent the end of his life in a small hospital in Stokesdale, NC where Joy could be with him for 6 months. Due to the pandemic, the children were not allowed to be with him then until the last two days of his life. He died peacefully on September 16th, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was 90 years and was married to Joy for 67 ½ years.
In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his sisters Sue Carter and Camilla Matzinger and her husband Dr. Dale Matzinger.
Any memorials can be made to the N.C. Baptist State Convention to the Baptist Men's office to be used for missions to spread the Good News!
His ashes will be scattered by the family as we gather at his favorite mountain for a private service to be led by his sons, Pastor David and Steven Cox. We all enjoyed many vacations there for 29 years and he will rest there as his Spirit is with our Lord.