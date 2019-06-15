Home

Lancaster Funeral & Cremation Services
804 N Bickett Blvd
Louisburg, NC 27549
919-496-3161
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Lancaster Funeral & Cremation Services
804 N Bickett Blvd
Louisburg, NC 27549
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Corinth Baptist Church
Roger G. Edwards Sr. Obituary
Roger F. Edwards, Sr.

July 17, 1940 ~ June 14, 2019

Louisburg

Roger Gene Edwards, Sr., 78, of Louisburg departed this earthly life on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Maria Parham Health. Born on July 17, 1940 to the late Paul Hampton and Rosa Tharrington Edwards. Roger was a humble Godly man who loved the Lord and his grandchildren who spent their summers with him. He wouldn't hesitate to tell you about Jesus and farming. In his younger days Roger was a great basketball player and he enjoyed golf and the card game gin.

The family will receive friends Sunday night from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services, 804 N. Bickett Blvd., Louisburg. Funeral services will be held Monday at 11:00 am at Corinth Baptist Church with Reverend Patrick Fuller officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sandra; sons, Roger Gene Edwards, Jr. (Robin), Harold Edwards, (Lisa), Brian Edwards; grandchildren, Brad Edwards, Amelia, Taylor, Jacob, Holden, Jordan, Keith and great granddaughter, Kinsley; brothers, Donald Edwards (Dianne), Mickey Edwards; sister, Mildred Murphy.

Flowers will be accepted or contributions may be made to Corinth Baptist Church, c/o Julia Collins, 935 Weldon Road, Henderson, NC 27537. Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com.
Published in The News & Observer on June 15, 2019
