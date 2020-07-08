1/1
Roger Hamre
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Allan Hamre

March 6, 1928-July 6, 2020

Cary

Roger has slipped the surly bonds of earth and touched the hand of God.

Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, graduated from Roosevelt, H.S. and joined the Navy in 1946. He was a carrier fighter pilot in the Korean War and retired as Captain from the reserves. He received the Distinguished Flying Cross and 5 air Medals. After a career in the insurance business and manager of a formal wear company, he started Gentleman's Choice Formal Wear in 1982 in Raleigh, N.C. He retired in 2000 after the business was sold.

He is survived by his wife, Donna, son Scott (Sharon), son Jay (Laura), son Darren and daughter Kim Gillespie. Six grandchildren, Brooke, Patrick, Sara, Matt, Travis and Morgan.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved