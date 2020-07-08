Roger Hamre

Roger Allan Hamre



March 6, 1928-July 6, 2020



Cary



Roger has slipped the surly bonds of earth and touched the hand of God.



Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, graduated from Roosevelt, H.S. and joined the Navy in 1946. He was a carrier fighter pilot in the Korean War and retired as Captain from the reserves. He received the Distinguished Flying Cross and 5 air Medals. After a career in the insurance business and manager of a formal wear company, he started Gentleman's Choice Formal Wear in 1982 in Raleigh, N.C. He retired in 2000 after the business was sold.



He is survived by his wife, Donna, son Scott (Sharon), son Jay (Laura), son Darren and daughter Kim Gillespie. Six grandchildren, Brooke, Patrick, Sara, Matt, Travis and Morgan.



