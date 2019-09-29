|
Roger W. Jackle
March 30, 1930 - September 20, 2019
St. Petersburg, FL
Roger W. Jackle, age 89, died in St. Petersburg, FL. on Sept. 20, 2019. He was a retired Presbyterian minister having served as a pastor for 25 years, including 8 years with the Kirk of Kildarie in Cary, NC, 1983 - 1991. He was preceded in death by his wife, Genevieve Byrd of Benson, NC. He is survived by a daughter, Jenny Oles, sons, George and David, grandchildren Brian, Ben, and Caroline, all of Tennessee, a brother and two sisters on Long Island, NY. Dr. Jackle received a BS in Textile Manufacturing from Univ. of Mass., served in the infantry airborne as a 2nd Lt., then in the textile industry for 14 years, including five with NC State textile research. Subsequently, he graduated in 1971 from Union Theological Seminary in Richmond, VA with a BS and while serving a church in Nashville, earned a Doctor of Ministry from Vanderbilt University in 1977. He served as a Senior Pastor of two other congregations for a total of 25 years. A private family gathering will occur and his ashes will be interred beside his wife at the Middle TN Veteran's Cemetery in Nashville, TN.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 29, 2019