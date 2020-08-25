Roger Eugene RobinsonAugust 24, 1934 - August 14, 2020MebaneRoger Eugene RobinsonRoger Eugene Robinson passed away at home in his sleep on August 14, 2020, ten days before his 86th birthday. He was born the eldest son of Letha Dean Huber and Carl Eugene Robinson in Carmi, Illinois, on August 24, 1934.While serving in the Air Force, Roger married his sweetheart, Beverly Coale. They had three children: Rebecca, Scott and Julie. After twenty years of marriage, Beverly passed away suddenly at the age of 41. The loss of his beloved wife and the mother of his children was the biggest tragedy of his life. In 1977, Roger married Eugenie Gatens (Falvo), and they had one child, Katherine Gatens-Robinson. She was born with autism, and her well-being and care became the focus of his life until the last time he saw her on the day before he died.After his term in the Air Force, Roger returned to Southern Illinois University to finish a degree in geology, which became a lifelong passion. On finishing his degree, he found that petroleum geology jobs were scarce, so he started a degree in education at SIU and taught earth science at Kankakee. He authored a text for junior high, Exploring and Understanding Rocks and Minerals (1970), and co-authored a book on the landforms of the Southwest.He was called back to Southern Illinois University, where his talent in teaching was recognized, and was offered the assistant principal position at SIU University School (K-12). He finished his master's degree and was promoted to principal. When U. School closed due to financial difficulties, he was offered directorship of the Educational Research Bureau at SIU. During that time he and his friend and colleague, David Miles, developed an important innovative approach to basic education at all levels called The General Teaching Model. They published it so that everyone had free access to it, and it is still in circulation in various places where innovative curricula are being development.In 1972, SIU was starting a medical school, which was to have a curriculum based in the best of educational models of the time. Roger's creative intelligence and talent in getting a diverse group of people to focus and cooperate on the task at hand was again recognized when he was asked to help develop a new and effective way to teach medical students to become competent and compassionate physicians. As Curriculum Coordinator of the SIU School of Medicine, his capacity as an innovator and an excellent trainer of faculty in the new paradigm of a competency- and problems-based curriculum was a significant factor in the success of SIU's School of Medicine from the start. He later became Assistant Dean of Students at the medical school. Roger's sincere and compassionate interest in the first-year students led them to write many letters thanking him for his wise counsel and support during the high pressure of the first year of medical school. As the students in the class of 1995 wrote, "We feel you are the most valuable asset to this curriculum. Your dedication to us as a leader and as a friend will always be greatly appreciated." On hearing of Roger's passing, a former student wrote, "I was one of the thousands of medical students he touched with his big heart, supportive advice, and true optimism." Roger was a beloved counselor, mentor, and teacher of more than 1,000 students who are practicing medicine all over the world.Roger retired in 1994 but was asked to serve as Associate Dean of Students in Springfield for a year. After retirement he devoted his time to caring for his beloved daughter, an adolescent with autism, while Genie finished her tenure in the philosophy department at SIU. When Genie retired, the family moved to North Carolina, where Katie could find appropriate care. Katie is now living in an excellent residential program. Roger and Genie helped to start a nonprofit to take guardianship of people with developmental disabilities who do not have families to advocate for them. He served as president of the nonprofit for eight years while acting as special advocate for two young men. At the time of his death, he was still serving as an advocate.Roger loved the outdoors, and he, Katie and Genie hiked in the mountains of Wyoming whenever they could. Roger was a kid magnet and loved to be with the very young. Once Genie answered their door to find a neighbor child of about 7 asking if Roger could come out and play. Of course he could.Roger loved doing woodworking projects and was especially proud of the pole barn he built in NC. He was also a lifelong Cubs fan who suffered and rejoiced with their ups and downs.Roger was preceded in death by his beloved first wife, Beverly Coale; his father and mother; his aunt, Beulah Huber; and his sister-in-law, Martha Robinson. He is survived by his much beloved wife, Genie, and their blended family: Becky Crowell and husband, Larry; Scott Robinson and wife, Diana; Julie Robinson Brown and husband, John; Michael Richard Falvo and his wife, Sonia Garrison, and their son, Toby; Katie Gatens Robinson; his grandchildren Rachel Crowell Ott (Andrew) and Erin Crowell Murray (Carl); his great-grandchildren Cassidee and Caiden Murray; his brother, Larry Robinson, and sister, Linda Robinson Cates.Memorial contributions can be made to Residential Services Inc., 111 Providence Road, Chapel Hill, NC 27514.