|
|
Roger Sanwald
March 1, 1941-November 11, 2019
Raleigh
Roger Sanwald passed away on November 11th, 2019. He was born in Elizabeth, NJ in 1941 and grew up in Chatham, NJ. He earned a Bachelors degree from Stevens Institute of Technology, and a PhD from the University of Florida in materials engineering. Roger worked for IBM for 30 years first in Endicott, NY, then moving with his family to Raleigh in 1979. After retiring from IBM, he worked at NC State in the materials department. He was a master woodworker who built beautiful furniture for family and friends. He was involved with the Triangle Woodworkers' Association and was an active participant in their Toys for Tots program.
Roger is survived by his loving wife, Judy, of 52 years, his son, daughter and her wonderful grandchildren, and his sister Diane.
Roger's family will receive friends from 1-2 on Friday, November 15 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 E. Millbrook Rd., Raleigh NC 27609. His funeral service will be at 2:00 PM at the funeral home.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 14, 2019