Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Christian Church
3331 Blue Ridge Road
Raleigh, NC
Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
3:45 PM
Raleigh Memorial Park
Roger Sherman Otstot


1931 - 2019
Roger Sherman Otstot Obituary
Roger Sherman Otstot

September 14, 1931 - September 24, 2019

Raleigh

Roger Sherman Otstot passed away on September 24, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Roger was born September 14, 1931 in Asheville, NC to Sherman Garlough Otstot and Mary Todd Otstot. He moved to Raleigh, NC at the age of 4. He grew up in Raleigh, graduated from Broughton High School, and earned a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from NC State University. After graduation, he worked for Chemstrand (Monsanto) until his retirement in 1985.

In June 1956, he married the love of his life Marjorie Inez Newman. He is survived by his wife of 63 years and their five children: Charles (Suzanne), Kathy, Ann (Steve), John, and Bill. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren/step-grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren/step-great grandchildren, two brothers-in-law and their spouses, and several very special nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Betty Smith, and daughter-in-law Alison Otstot.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 28 at 11:00 am at St. Paul's Christian Church, 3331 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh. A reception/visitation will follow the service. Burial will be at Raleigh Memorial Park at 3:45 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Paul's Christian Church designated for the Outreach Endowment fund.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 27, 2019
