New Hope Baptist Church
4301 Louisburg Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Roger Sims


1952 - 2020
Roger Sims Obituary
Roger D. Sims

May 30, 1952-February 16,2020

Wake Forest

Roger D. Sims, 67, of Wake Forest, NC went to be with the Lord peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was born on May 30, 1952 in Caldwell County to the late Jesse Glenn Sims and Georgia Burgess Sims. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Jesse Sims and Douglas Sims, and three sisters, Rachel Mickle, Peggie McKearns, and Lee Kelly.

A Celebration of Life service for Roger is on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm. at New Hope Baptist Church, 4301 Louisburg Rd. Raleigh. Visitation will be at 1:00 pm in the church parlor.

Roger is survived by his wife, Diane L. Sims of Wake Forest; daughter, Kathryn "Katie" Sims and two brothers, Bob Sims (Susan)of Winston-Salem and Sam Sims of Winston-Salem and one sister, Mary Wilcox of Kernersville.

Roger was an active member of New Hope Baptist Church. He was retired from UNC General Administration. His interests were music and video graphics.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, 4301 Louisburg Road, Raleigh, NC 27604.

A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest. (919) 556-5811

www.brightfunerals.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 20, 2020
