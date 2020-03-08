|
Roland Intrator
Chapel Hill
Roland Intrator died February 29th from complications due to Parkinson's Disease Born June 28th, 1944, and raised in Santa Monica, Ca., He graduated from Cal State, Northridge, then served in The Peace Corps in Colombia, S.A., where he became fluent in Spanish and started a newspaper in the local prison for the inmates. In 1969, he wed his wife, Wendy, under a lemon tree in her parents' backyard, after which they remained married for 50 years. They traveled extensively in Latin America in a 1955 Willy's Jeep camper, he built himself before moving to "the quaint village" of Chapel Hill in 1974 to start a business and raise a family alongside relatives already living in town. He and Wendy founded Chapel Hill Moving Company in 1975, and ran it for 33 years.
His logo expressed his mantra, "strength and finesse". He was largely regarded by his customers as witty, brilliant, and compassionate, many of whom considered him a good friend. What drove him most in his career was being invited into people's personal stories. He was honored to be a shoulder to lean on during these important life transitions.
Roland was a natural wordsmith, a voracious reader. He loved language, and using big words, like antimacassar and perspicacious, and teaching those interested how to communicate more eloquently. He also loved names, odd names, and everyone close to him had at least 10 nicknames.
Although his robust stature and self-proclaimed "meathooks" intimidated many of his daughter's suitors, his big bear hugs and empathetic nature offered a place of refuge to many wayward kids seeking a supportive father figure, who still regard him as such.
His master craftsmanship, keen eye for detail, and ingenuity motivated him to tackle many creative endeavors like jewelry, furniture-making, rebuilding engines, treehouses with stained-glass windows, etc...Additionally, he would invent widgets/gadgets when a problem had no solution.
He is survived by his wife Wendy, daughter Xela, son Micah, brother Michael, and sister-in-law Donna, cousins Lee and Steve Glenn. He is preceded in death by his niece Kaia Parker and nephew Justin Intrator~both gone far too soon.
Roland Intrator's large physical presence will be sorely missed, but his beautiful spirit remains in all of us.
In Lieu of flowers, please donate to RolandIntrator.com for the Memorial/Life Celebration. Date TBD. This website will serve as a place for pictures, videos, and stories to be shared.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 8, 2020