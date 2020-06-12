Or Copy this URL to Share

Roland Wayne Lee



DURHAM



Mr. Roland Wayne Lee, 85, passed away, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Hock Family Pavilion.



A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Maplewood Cemetery. Officiating will be Larry Batts. A visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Hudson Funeral Home.



