Roland Wayne Lee
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roland's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roland Wayne Lee

DURHAM

Mr. Roland Wayne Lee, 85, passed away, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Hock Family Pavilion.

A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Maplewood Cemetery. Officiating will be Larry Batts. A visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Hudson Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hudson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Maplewood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 596-8269
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved