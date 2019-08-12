Home

The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Episcopal Church of the Advent
Roland William Doepner


1937 - 2019
Roland William Doepner, Jr.

SPARTANBURG

Roland William Doepner, Jr., Ph.D., son of Roland William Doepner and Ruth Wicker Doepner, died on August 6, 2019. He was eighty-one.

Left to cherish his memories are Carolyn, Tripp Doepner and Gincy Haisten, Sarah Doepner, Susanne and Ket Tintinger, Mary Travis Doepner, Dabney Doepner, Wyatt Tintinger and Caroline Tintinger; and Rudy, his loving four-

legged friend.

Dr. Doepner began his career as a public school teacher in Winston-Salem, NC. He was an assistant professor at the University of North Carolina at

Chapel Hill. He continued his career in public school administration in Horry County, SC, Gaston County, NC and the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, NC school systems. After retiring in 1990, Dr. Doepner relocated to Asheville, NC where he served as a professor at Mars Hill University until 2005.

He loved gardening and classical music. He particularly enjoyed hymns and other sacred music.

He was a parishioner at the Episcopal Church of the Advent in Spartanburg, SC where he sang in the choir and was a leader of The Gleaners' Sunday School Class.

His memorial service will be at the Episcopal Church of the Advent on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Burial will be private.

An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com

Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 12, 2019
