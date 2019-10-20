Home

More Obituaries for Romonda Duncan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Romonda Duncan


1944 - 2019
Romonda Duncan Obituary
Romonda "Roni" Arlene Barmore Duncan

March 22, 1944 - October 15, 2019

Raleigh

Heaven just became a much happier place as our Mother arrived on October 15, 2019.

Romonda "Roni" Arlene Barmore Duncan was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 22, 1944. She was a devoted wife to Daryl Earl Duncan who preceded her in death. She is survived by four children, her daughters, Toni Anne Rocker (Dan), Tracy Duncan Barbour (Jim), Tammi Duncan Perry (Dan); her son, TJ Duncan; her four grandchildren, Jacquelyn Blair Seivers, Jonathan Ryan Seivers (Jen), Avalon Duncan Perry, and Brooke Suzanne Perry.

Her life on Earth was spent loving her children and her grandchildren. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, Grandy and friend.

She was an avid collector of all things. She was passionate about flowers and antiques. She never met a stranger and was loved by ALL, full of grace and selflessness.

Private family services will be held in Topsail Beach, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Transitions LifeCare in her memory. Condolences: RFHR.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 20, 2019
