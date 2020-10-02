1/
Ronald Dieffenbach
1956 - 2020
Ronald Dieffenbach

8/21/2020 - September 28/2020

Clayton

Ronald Wayne "Ron" Dieffenbach, 64, of Clayton, NC, formerly of New Albany, PA, passed away on 9/28/20 peacefully at home. He was born in Towanda, PA 8/21/56 and was the son of Erleau, Sr, and Florence Dieffenbach.

There will be a celebration of Ron's life on Saturday, 10/03820 at the Grace Fellowship Church, 97-104 Anna Drive, Clayton, NC. We will have a socially distanced "meet and greet" (outside) starting at 1 PM, with the service to follow at 2 PM. To be safe, with the Corona Virus, please wear a mask to protect others. A zoom video feed will be available, please email rwdmaint@yahoo.com and I will send you the link for the service.



Funeral services entrusted to Lori's Funeral Home, Raleigh.

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Grace Fellowship Church
OCT
3
Service
02:00 PM
Grace Fellowship Church
Funeral services provided by
Lori's Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1014 Garner Road
Raleigh, NC 27601
(919) 832-0636
