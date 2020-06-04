Ronald "Ron" Gene Klamer
June 12, 1951 - May 11, 2020
Hertford
Ronald "Ron" Gene Klamer transitioned from this earthly life on May 11, 2020, in Hertford, NC, with his family by his side. Ron's celebration of life will be Saturday, June 6, 2020, 2 pm, Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel, 211 W. Third St. Wendell, NC, 27591. The service will be viewable via www.facebook.com/stricklandfuneral at 5 pm. Full obituary at www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 4, 2020.