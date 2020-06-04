Ronald G. Klamer
1951 - 2020
Ronald "Ron" Gene Klamer

June 12, 1951 - May 11, 2020

Hertford

Ronald "Ron" Gene Klamer transitioned from this earthly life on May 11, 2020, in Hertford, NC, with his family by his side. Ron's celebration of life will be Saturday, June 6, 2020, 2 pm, Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel, 211 W. Third St. Wendell, NC, 27591. The service will be viewable via www.facebook.com/stricklandfuneral at 5 pm. Full obituary at www.stricklandfuneral.com

Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
