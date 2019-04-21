Home

Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
Ronald "Skeeter" Gardner


Ronald "Skeeter" Gardner Obituary
Ronald Lewis

"Skeeter" Gardner

June 22, 1944 - April 17, 2019

Raleigh

Ronald Lewis "Skeeter" Gardner, 74, died Wednesday. A native of Harnett County, he retired after 30 years of service as a project manager with NCDOT.

A memorial service will be held 3:00 PM Monday at Bryan-Lee Funeral Chapel, Garner. Visitation will be from 2:00-3:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the service.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carolyn S. Gardner; daughter, Melissa "Missy" Holland and husband, Mike of Raleigh; mother, Thelma N. Isom and husband, Bill of N. Wilkesboro; grandchildren, Austin and Alec Holland; brother, Tommy Gardner of Raleigh; half-brothers, Dale Isom of N. Wilkesboro and David Isom of Virginia; half-sister, Gail Isom of Winston-Salem.

Preceding him in death was his father, John Lewis Gardner.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Marc Yoffee, as well as Jessie and Jessica with Rex Hospital for the care given to Mr. Gardner.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 21, 2019
