Ronald Gene Edmundson



Ronald Gene Edmundson, 82, of Oxford, NC, lost his battle with cancer on February 18, 2019. He was born in Wayne County to James Ronald and Esther Dawson Edmundson. He was raised in Stantonsburg, NC, and graduated from Fork Union Military Academy. He earned his undergraduate degree from Duke University, where he was a member of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity, and went on to earn his law degree from Wake Forest University, where he was a member of Phi Delta Phi fraternity. He practiced law in Oxford for 53 years.



Gene was a member of Oxford Baptist Church. He was a past member of the P & L Club and The Jaycees, where he was given The Distinguished Service Award. He was recently on the Board of Directors at Union Bank for seven years, serving as Chairman for three of those years.



Gene was an avid golfer, having played courses all over the US and overseas, including those in England and Ireland. His golf course camaraderie carried over into lifelong friendships. He was also a devoted Duke basketball fan, traveling to numerous ACC and NCAA Championships to cheer on his Blue Devils.



Gene was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, James Edward, and James' wife, Anne. He is survived by his wife Mary Ruth Wooldridge Edmundson; two daughters, Ginny Hicks and husband Mark, and Mary Scott Burt and husband David; five grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Brent (Kelly), Drew (Blair), and Matthew Hicks (Maggie), and Mary Charles and Ginny Burt; and 3 great-grandchildren, Austin, Smith, and Addy Hicks.



The family will receive visitors at the home, 182 Pine Cone Drive. Visitation will be held directly before the service Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Oxford Baptist Church Family Life Center, 147 Main Street, Oxford, NC, at 10:00 AM. The service will be held at Oxford Baptist Church at 12:00 PM, following the visitation.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oxford Baptist Church Children's Ministry, 147 Main Street, Oxford, NC, 27565, or Area Congregation In Ministry (ACIM), 634 Roxboro Road, Oxford, NC, 27565. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.



