Ronald Hutchinson



November 13, 1936 - April 1, 2019



Chapel Hill



Ronald "Ron" Hutchinson passed away at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the age of 82.



Ron was born on November 13, 1936 in Billingham, United Kingdom to William and Martha Hannah Hutchinson. As a child growing up in the United Kingdom, Ronald loved to spend time with his friends playing soccer. He later attended the University of Hull England where attained a BSC degree in Chemistry and also was the Captain of the University of Hull soccer team. During his time at the University, Ronald met his future wife Rosemary Anne Hutchinson.



Mr. Hutchinson moved from the United Kingdom to Greensboro, NC in 1982 and finally chose Chapel Hill to be his home in 1992. He worked at Ciba in the Dyes and Chemical division and served as the Vice President for the paper Industry both in the UK and the USA. Ron and Rosemary loved spending time with their family through the years doing things like traveling to Europe together, cooking, wine tasting and listening to classical music. He also enjoyed volunteering at the Museum of Life and Science and in the Butterfly House. Ron and Rosemary have two sons Neil and Mark. Ron was regularly called on by his immediate and extended family to share his guidance and knowledge. Ronald was always considered a true English gentleman by all who had the privilege to spend time with him. Many people considered him to be one of the kindest people they have ever met.



Survivors include his wife, Rosemary Anne Hutchinson; his sons, Mark and Neil Hutchinson; a granddaughter, Danielle B. Hutchinson; a grandson, Luke J. Hutchinson and a great granddaughter, Skylar Rose Hutchinson. Mr. Hutchinson was preceded in death by his parents, William and Martha Hutchinson; his brother, Brian Hutchinson and his sister, Myra Hutchinson.



The family will have a celebration of life on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM at the Carolina Meadows Auditorium. Donations in memory of Ronald Hutchinson can be made to the NC Museum of Life and Science Butterfly House in Durham, NC.



Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill has been entrusted to care for the Hutchinson family. www.walkersfuneralservice.com Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary