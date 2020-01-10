Home

Ronald Kessler


1932 - 2020
Ronald P. Kessler

May 9, 1932-January 3, 2020

Myrtle Beach

Ronald Philip Kessler, 87, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, formerly of Raleigh, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. Mr. Kessler is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ann; his four children: Susan Kessler of Vero Beach, Florida, Michael Kessler of Fort Pierce, Florida, Ken Kessler (Lisa) of La Mesa, California, and Barbara Howard (Rob) of Monroe, Georgia; his six grandchildren: Jacob Kessler (Rebekah) of Kent, Washington, Joseph Kessler (Gabrielle) of Chantilly, Virginia, Reese Howard of Atlanta, Georgia, Ben Howard of Monroe, Georgia, Panda Wilson of San Diego, California and Reno Wilson of San Diego, California; his great-granddaughter, Hannah Kessler of Chantilly, Virginia, and his Sheltie and buddy, Maggie. Originally from Utica, NY, Mr. Kessler resided in Myrtle Beach for the last twenty-one years. He received a BA from Hamilton College, where he was on the football and swim teams, and an MA from SUNY Albany. Mr. Kessler was a veteran, having served in Korea. A lifelong career in sales, Mr. Kessler enjoyed working with his customers in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Mr. Kessler loved cheering for the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Atlanta Braves, as well as whoever was playing against Duke. A service for the family is being planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 10, 2020
