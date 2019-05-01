Home

Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Gethsemane Memorial Gardens
809 West Gannon Avenue
Zebulon, NC
More Obituaries for Ronald Winneberger
Ronald L. Winneberger


1934 - 2019
Ronald L. Winneberger Obituary
Ronald Lewis Winneberger

March 12, 1934 - April 26, 2019

Knightdale

Celebrating the Life of Ronald Lewis Winneberger

On Friday, April 26, 2019, Ronald passed away in Knightdale, North Carolina.

Please join his brother Drew Winneberger and Ron's children, Rhonda Spriggs and Russell Winneberger and his grandchildren, Heather Greisiger, Courtney Spriggs, Samantha Quenneville and Gabby Winneberger and great-granddaughter, Gracelyn Greisiger, to celebrate Ron's life by sharing stories, memories and laughter.

We hope you will join us at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Gesthemane Memorial Gardens, 809 West Gannon Avenue, Zebulon, NC 27597.
Published in The News & Observer on May 1, 2019
