|
|
Ronald Lewis Winneberger
March 12, 1934 - April 26, 2019
Knightdale
Celebrating the Life of Ronald Lewis Winneberger
On Friday, April 26, 2019, Ronald passed away in Knightdale, North Carolina.
Please join his brother Drew Winneberger and Ron's children, Rhonda Spriggs and Russell Winneberger and his grandchildren, Heather Greisiger, Courtney Spriggs, Samantha Quenneville and Gabby Winneberger and great-granddaughter, Gracelyn Greisiger, to celebrate Ron's life by sharing stories, memories and laughter.
We hope you will join us at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Gesthemane Memorial Gardens, 809 West Gannon Avenue, Zebulon, NC 27597.
Published in The News & Observer on May 1, 2019