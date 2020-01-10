|
Ronald S. Lattier
October 26, 1948- January 3, 2020
Wilmington
Dr. Ronald S. Lattier, age 71, passed away on January 3, 2020 after a 20 month battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Raleigh, NC. Ron served his country in the US Navy in Vietnam as a Navy Seal. Dr. Lattier served over forty years in full-time ministry as pastor and family counselor. He was preceded in death by his father, F. Oscar Lattier Jr.; mother, Annie Louise Lattier and brother Richard O. Lattier of Raleigh, NC. Ron is survived by his wife of 45 years, Adina Lattier of Wilmington, NC; daughter, Latricia Lattier of Carolina Beach and daughter and son-in-law, Larissa and Mike Cole of Castle Hayne, NC; sister-in-law, Jan Lattier of Raleigh, NC, nephew Joshua Lattier (Ashley) of Raleigh and nephew Jason Lattier (Vera) of Burlington, NC. Visitation will be Friday, January 10th from 6-8 PM at Montlawn Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at 10 AM at Montlawn Funeral Home, 2911 S. Wilmington St. Raleigh, NC 27603.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 10, 2020