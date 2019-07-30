Home

Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
405 South Main Street
Wake Forest, NC 27587
(919) 556-5811
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Oak Grove Baptist Church
Youngsville, NC
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Graveside service
Following Services
Ronald Lawrence White


1936 - 2019
Ronald Lawrence White Obituary
Ronald Lawrence White

Wake Forest

Ronald Lawrence White, 82, of Wake Forest, passed away peacefully on Monday, July, 29, 2019, after a battle with cancer.

He was born in Youngsville, NC, on August 26, 1936, to the late George Washington White and Evelyn Privette Waddell. He was a retired Captain from the NC Dept. of Corrections as well as a Gideon, Church Deacon and Sunday School teacher.

Ronald is survived by his wife of 62 years, Frances Kearney White. Son, Ronnie of Wake Forest; Daughter, Patricia (Vann) of Rolesville; Grandchildren- Sara White of Wake Forest; Phillip White (Kelly) of Youngsville; Rachel Bishop Formyduval (Travis) of Conway, SC; Andrew Bishop (Kara) of Franklinton; Michael Bishop (Frances) of Ronoke Rapids; Great-Grandchildren- Madison White, Evan White, Ainsley Bishop, Bailey Ann Formyduval, Kara Sanders, Sawyer Bishop, Hunter Claire Formyduval, & Weston Bishop. Brothers- Donnie White (Sara) and Randy White (Janet) all of Emporia, Va and Sister- Donna Massey (William) of Colonial Heights, Va. In addition, his dog, Buddy.

He was predeceased by sisters Linda Acree of Youngsville and Harriett Gandee of Newport News, Va, and a brother, Danny White of Emporia, VA.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 31, with funeral services at 2 pm at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Youngsville, NC. The family will receive friends at the church fellowship building following graveside services. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Gideons International or Oak Grove Baptist Church.

A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest. (919) 556-5811

www.brightfunerals.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 30, 2019
