Ronald Leon Stacy
September 18, 1940 – October 11, 2019
Raleigh
Ronald Leon Stacy, age 79, of Raleigh, NC, passed away on October 11, 2019 at the home. Funeral services will be on October 16, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church on 4815 Six Forks Road, Raleigh, NC 27609. The family visitation will be at 1pm, services at 2pm and interment will be at 3:45pm at Pine Ridge Baptist Church located at 874 Pine Ridge Road, Zebulon, NC 27597.
Arrangements are being handled by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home on Millbrook Road in Raleigh. (www.brownwynneeastmillbrook.com)
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 15, 2019