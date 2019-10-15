Home

Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
(919) 876-6900
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
4815 Six Forks Road
Raleigh, NC
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
4815 Six Forks Road
Raleigh, NC
Interment
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
3:45 PM
Pine Ridge Baptist Church
874 Pine Ridge Road
Zebulon, NC
Ronald Leon Stacy


1940 - 2019
Ronald Leon Stacy Obituary
Ronald Leon Stacy

September 18, 1940 – October 11, 2019

Raleigh

Ronald Leon Stacy, age 79, of Raleigh, NC, passed away on October 11, 2019 at the home. Funeral services will be on October 16, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church on 4815 Six Forks Road, Raleigh, NC 27609. The family visitation will be at 1pm, services at 2pm and interment will be at 3:45pm at Pine Ridge Baptist Church located at 874 Pine Ridge Road, Zebulon, NC 27597.

Arrangements are being handled by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home on Millbrook Road in Raleigh. (www.brownwynneeastmillbrook.com)
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 15, 2019
