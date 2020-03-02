|
Ronald Perkins Hendricks, Jr.
Raleigh
Ronald (Ron) Perkins Hendricks, Jr., 53, died Saturday, February 29, 2020 at his home. He was a principal and civil engineer with Piedmont Land Design.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Becky Evans Hendricks; sons, Evan, Dylan and Jeremy Hendricks all of Raleigh; mother, Lynda Hendricks of Edenton; brother, John Bradford Hendricks of Snow Hill.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm Tuesday at the church.
Memorial may be made to Delta Waterfowl, Triangle Chapter, c/o Doug Boyette, 3029 Granville Drive, Raleigh, NC 27609 or Cross Trail Outfitters, PO Box 706, Plymouth, NC 27962.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 2, 2020