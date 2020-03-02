Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church

Ronald P. Hendricks

Ronald P. Hendricks Obituary
Ronald Perkins Hendricks, Jr.

Raleigh

Ronald (Ron) Perkins Hendricks, Jr., 53, died Saturday, February 29, 2020 at his home. He was a principal and civil engineer with Piedmont Land Design.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Becky Evans Hendricks; sons, Evan, Dylan and Jeremy Hendricks all of Raleigh; mother, Lynda Hendricks of Edenton; brother, John Bradford Hendricks of Snow Hill.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm Tuesday at the church.

Memorial may be made to Delta Waterfowl, Triangle Chapter, c/o Doug Boyette, 3029 Granville Drive, Raleigh, NC 27609 or Cross Trail Outfitters, PO Box 706, Plymouth, NC 27962.

Online condolences may be made to: www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 2, 2020
