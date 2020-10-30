Ronald "Ronnie" Lynwood Smith
July 7, 1940 - October 28, 2020
Morehead City
Ronald "Ronnie" Lynwood Smith, 80, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Carteret Health Care.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at First United Methodist Church in Morehead City. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcasting of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home's website. Those who are ill or at-risk are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, as well, those who attend will be asked to wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Ronnie was born on July 7, 1940 in Morehead City, NC to Charlie Thobert Smith and Regenia Salter Smith and was raised in Salter Path, North Carolina.
On November 17, 1978, he married Betty Smith and they blended their family together of a son and three daughters.
The world has lost an amazing man while Heaven has gained an angel. Ronnie Smith was one-of-a kind. He was a man of high morals, work ethic, and never met a stranger. He will always be remembered for his kind, caring, generous nature and his emphasis on ALWAYS putting family first.
He was a 1958 graduate of Morehead City High School. Ronnie served his country in the United States National Guard from 1963 to 1969. During his life he placed great emphasis on Community Service and enhancing Carteret County. His Community service began with being a member of 32nd degree Mason, Shriner, Elk Lodge and Moose Lodge service organizations. In addition, he was a member of First United Methodist Church, the American Legion, American Association of Retired Persons, and the NC Historical Society.
Ronnie was proud to represent Carteret and Onslow Counties as the District 3, North Carolina House of Representative 1992-2002. He thrived on helping his community and constituents in any and all capacities. He strongly believed that he did not have a great day unless he helped someone else.
He was very active in coaching youth Baseball as baseball and sports were a passion for him and he was a lifelong LA Dodgers and Duke fan.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Smith of the home; daughters, Jenny Smith Oates and husband Keith of Morehead City, Amy Smith McGregor and husband John of Morehead City, and Rachel Leigh Eure and husband Darden "Tripp" of New Bern; son, Jeffrey Stephen Cox and wife Allison of Winterville; brother, Mickey Flynn Smith and wife Celia of Terrell, NC; grandchildren, Jennifer Matthews, Charles Kenneth Matthews, Jr., Alexandria Eure Zegers and husband Greg, Jacob Stephen Cox, Emily Jayne McGregor, Victoria Elizabeth Eure, Jordan Nicholas Cox, Gates Jackson Eure, and Noah Paul Cox; and great grandchildren, Gaby Davis, Violet Tetterton and Rose Tetterton; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by both his parents and his brother Charles Milton Smith.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shriners Children's Hospital
at 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa FL 33607.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, NC.