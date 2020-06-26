Ronald T. Brown
1958 - 2020
Mr. Ronald Thomas Brown

July 29, 1958 ~ June 22, 2020

Raleigh, NC

A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Rodgers Family Cemetery, Williamston, NC. A public viewing will be held on Friday, June 26 from 6:00pm- 8:00pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.

Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
JUN
27
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Rodgers Family Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC 27858
(252) 355-9995
