Blaylock Funeral Home
203 North Front Street
Warrenton, NC 27589
(252) 257-3175
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Macon Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Macon Baptist Church
Ronald W. "Ron" Riggan


1951 - 2019 Obituary
Ronald W. "Ron" Riggan Obituary
Ronald W. "Ron" Riggan

May 13, 1951-June 11, 2019



Macon-

Ronald Wilson "Ron" Riggan, 68, died on June 11th. Rev. Bobby Harrell will conduct funeral services at 11:30 am on Saturday, June 15th at Macon Baptist Church, burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10-11:30 am at the church. Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton is handling arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com
Published in The News & Observer on June 13, 2019
