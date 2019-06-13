|
|
Ronald W. "Ron" Riggan
May 13, 1951-June 11, 2019
Macon-
Ronald Wilson "Ron" Riggan, 68, died on June 11th. Rev. Bobby Harrell will conduct funeral services at 11:30 am on Saturday, June 15th at Macon Baptist Church, burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10-11:30 am at the church. Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton is handling arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com
Published in The News & Observer on June 13, 2019