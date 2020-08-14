1/1
Ronald Weiland
1937 - 2020
Ronald Raymond Weiland

12/24/1937 - 08/05/2020

Raleigh

The man. The myth. The legend. Ronald Raymond Weiland (Ron) died on August 5, 2020 of natural causes in his home in Raleigh, NC. Ron was 82 years old. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on December 24, 1937. Ron was was predeceased by his parents, Raymond Weiland and Antoinette Weiland. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Helen Steadman Weiland, his brother Bob Weiland and wife Gunta, his brother Tom Weiland and wife Jan; his children Ginny Harris, Ronnie Weiland, Frank Weiland, Brian Weiland and wife Joyce; grandchildren; Tyler Harris, Alex Harris, Rachel Harris, Kylie Hopkins, Claire Hopkins, Christina Weiland, Nicole Weiland and Adam Weiland.

Ron served in the Army. Once he completed his service he worked for IBM for thirty years. After retiring, he continued to work as a contractor with IBM Support and then with Fidelity Investments and he finally retired at age 74.

Ron loved God, his family, his honey bees, a good game of poker, licorice, jelly beans, Klondike bars, a good homemade frosty, steak & lobster, pop corn, his new AirPods and just about everyone he met....his mottos were

'Make it a great day' and

'Bee Happy'.

We are having a very small family celebration of his life due to Covid but we will have a funeral mass and a prayer service at the columbarium at a later date.

Since we have had so many requests,

Donations in Ron Weiland's name can be made by check to the attention of Susan Benton, Treasurer WCBA, (Wake County Beekeepers Association) 1325 Hickory Hollow Lane, Raleigh NC 27610 or through Facebook Online Wake County Beekeepers Association Incorporated, US501C3 Nonprofit.

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 14, 2020.
