Home

POWERED BY

Services
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:00 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Ray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald William Ray


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald William Ray Obituary
Ronald William Ray

"Ronny"

Wendell

Ronald "Ronny" William Ray, 67, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He was born July 27, 1951 in Guilford County to the late Charles and Jeanne Ray and grew up in Ahoskie, NC. Ronny honorably served our country in the US Army. He was owner and operator of Modern Electric. He was a loving husband and wonderful father, Pop Pop, brother and friend to many.

Memorial service 1:00 pm, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale.

The family will receive relatives and friends immediately following the service at the funeral home and other times at the home.

Surviving: wife of 45 years, Elaine Sumner Ray; daughter, Jennifer Bunn (Bryan) of Clayton; grandson, Stephen; brothers: Jack Ray of Cary and Tom Ray of Wilmington; mother-in-law, Grace Sumner of Battleboro; sister-in-law, Dinah Davenport (Ray) of Battleboro; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ronny was preceded in death by grandson, Cameron Rowe Bunn; brother, Jimmy Ray; father-in-law, Victor Sumner.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or Wendell United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1925, Wendell, NC 27591.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
Download Now