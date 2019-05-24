Ronald William Ray



Ronald "Ronny" William Ray, 67, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He was born July 27, 1951 in Guilford County to the late Charles and Jeanne Ray and grew up in Ahoskie, NC. Ronny honorably served our country in the US Army. He was owner and operator of Modern Electric. He was a loving husband and wonderful father, Pop Pop, brother and friend to many.



Memorial service 1:00 pm, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale.



The family will receive relatives and friends immediately following the service at the funeral home and other times at the home.



Surviving: wife of 45 years, Elaine Sumner Ray; daughter, Jennifer Bunn (Bryan) of Clayton; grandson, Stephen; brothers: Jack Ray of Cary and Tom Ray of Wilmington; mother-in-law, Grace Sumner of Battleboro; sister-in-law, Dinah Davenport (Ray) of Battleboro; several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Ronny was preceded in death by grandson, Cameron Rowe Bunn; brother, Jimmy Ray; father-in-law, Victor Sumner.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or Wendell United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1925, Wendell, NC 27591.



Published in The News & Observer on May 24, 2019