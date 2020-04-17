|
Robert A Schafer
July 3, 1932 - April 12, 2020
Nashville
Robert Al (Bob) Schafer, of Nashville, TN (formerly of Raleigh, NC) passed away April 12, 2020. He was born on July 3, 1932 in Newark, NJ to the late Fred and Lena Schafer.
After graduating from Nutley, NJ high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1951. He served four years as a hospital corpsman. Upon an honorable discharge from the Navy, he then attended Rutgers University and graduated in 1959 with a B.S. degree in pharmacy. He was a registered pharmacist in New Jersey, Kansas, and North Carolina.
Bob began working with E.R. Squibb & Sons pharmaceutical company in 1960 as a sales representative and progressed in his profession to division manager and then to regional sales manager. He retired from Squibb Pharmaceuticals in 1992.
During his adult life, Bob was a member of the Masonic Fraternity for over 60 years. During those years he was a presiding officer of every York Rite Body and served as the Grand Secretary Recorder of the Grand York Rite Masonic Bodies of North Carolina for 17 years.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda A. Schafer, and second wife, Dorothy J. Schafer.
He is survived by his son, Jeff S. Schafer of Parker, CO and his daughter, Cindy Schafer of Brentwood, TN and four grandsons. He also has three step-children from his second marriage.
Funeral arrangements are through Hickory Chapel in Nashville, TN Condolences may be sent through https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 17, 2020