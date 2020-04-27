|
Ronnie V. Perry
August 5, 1953 - April 25, 2020
Zebulon
Ronnie Vernon Perry (66) "Ronnie V" husband of Lisa Strickland Perry, departed from this earthly life with his family by his side after his second courageous battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Mr. W. Vernon Perry and Mrs. Irene Upchurch Perry; Brother in law, Milo Turnipseed.
Survived by his loving wife, Lisa Strickland Perry; son Aaron Perdue (Mikki); daughter Kendall Fuller (Derrick); 8 grandchildren, Lilly, Jacob & Carson Fuller; Harleigh, Presleigh & Harper Perdue; Brayden & Lucas Reavis; his brother, Danny Perry (Joy); sisters Betty Jean Turnipseed & Janet Jackson (Donald); many special nieces & nephews and by his most trusted and loyal 4 legged companion, Molly Perry.
Ronnie V was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and loyal friend to many. He was an entrepreneur and business man, successfully running Ronnie V. Perry Trucking Company for many years. Prior to to that, he worked at Westinghouse, BMI and Thurston Motor Line.
Ronnie enjoyed going on wagon train rides in the mountains, attending racing events, riding side x sides, camping and spending time with friends & family.
Due to social distancing restrictions, a private graveside service and burial will be held at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Tuesday April 28, 2020 at 1 pm with Rev. Earl Roach officiating. We will be streaming graveside service on Massey Funeral Home Facebook Page and will also have a PA system setup for friends and family in parking lot across the street from church. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be directed to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Zebulon.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 27, 2020