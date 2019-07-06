Home

Rosa Bazemore

Rosa Bazemore In Memoriam
Rosa Riddick

Bazemore

June 13, 1945~July 1, 1999

Dearest: Randy, Hattie, Daphne, Adrian, Na Keya, Arianne (13) and Nasya (11) are all well. Randy went to the funeral of your cousin, Phoebe Riddick Watson, in February in Bertie County. She was 95 years old. In June, Randy received the "Living Legend Award" from the National Alumni Association of Shaw University. Your granddaughters, Arianne and Nasya, are continuing to grow into young women; they are both doing well in school. Arianne plays basketball for a community team and Nasya continues to be engaged in gymnastics in the community.

We love you

The Family
Published in The News & Observer on July 6, 2019
