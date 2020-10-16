1/
Rosa Bolling
Rosa Bolling Cole

Raleigh

Rosa Bolling Cole, age 92, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday morning, October 13th, 2020.

Grandma Rose is survived by her children, Linda Davis of Raleigh, Sue Avery of Nashville, and Sky Bolling, of Raleigh; sister, Louise Mack of Apex; special niece who checked on her daily, Ruby Barham; grandchildren, Tammy Jarman, Renea Helms, Grace Lucas, James A. Bolling, II, River Bolling, Charlie Honeycutt, and Michael Bolling; along with thirteen great-grandchildren, and a host of family friends and other extended relatives.

Please join family and friends to remember and celebrate Grandma Rose's life at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 17th. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Services are provided by Davis-Little Funerals of Rocky Mount.

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park
