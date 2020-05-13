Rosalyn Railey Johnson
May 26, 1939 - May 10, 2020
Chapel Hill, NC
Rosalyn Railey Johnson, 80, passed away peacefully on Mother's Day in Chapel Hill, May 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Southampton County, Virginia, and a resident of Conway, North Carolina, for many years. Rosalyn was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Cannon Johnson and by her parents, Caroline Margaret Worrell and John Richard Railey.
A graduate of East Carolina University, Rosalyn taught school in Roanoke Rapids, NC and Alexandria, Va. Rosalyn and her family were members of the Conway United Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading history, playing bridge, and had a penchant for puzzles. Rosalyn's family and friends loved her quick wit and sense of fun. She shared a unique and special bond with each of her six grandchildren. Rosalyn's greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Rosalyn is survived by her four daughters: Lynne Cannon Johnson and Jenny Lee Evans of Chapel Hill; Amy Railey White, husband Todd, of Newton; Polly Beth Lauffenburger, husband Mike, of Winston Salem; a sister, Jane Railey Chitty, husband Malcolm, of New Bern; six grandchildren: Alexander Bruce and Railey Caroline White of Chapel Hill, Anna Lynne White of Newton; Daniel John of Boone, David Cannon of Chapel Hill and Christina Lee Lauffenburger of Winston Salem.
Rosalyn's graveside service will be private and we will gather to celebrate her life when current circumstances have changed. Memorial contributions may be made to the Conway United Methodist Church, 213 Church Street, Conway, North Carolina 27820. Bridgers Funeral Home is in charge of service arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bridgersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News and Observer on May 13, 2020.