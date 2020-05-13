Rosalyn Johnson
1939 - 2020
Rosalyn Railey Johnson

May 26, 1939 - May 10, 2020

Chapel Hill, NC

Rosalyn Railey Johnson, 80, passed away peacefully on Mother's Day in Chapel Hill, May 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Southampton County, Virginia, and a resident of Conway, North Carolina, for many years. Rosalyn was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Cannon Johnson and by her parents, Caroline Margaret Worrell and John Richard Railey.

A graduate of East Carolina University, Rosalyn taught school in Roanoke Rapids, NC and Alexandria, Va. Rosalyn and her family were members of the Conway United Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading history, playing bridge, and had a penchant for puzzles. Rosalyn's family and friends loved her quick wit and sense of fun. She shared a unique and special bond with each of her six grandchildren. Rosalyn's greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Rosalyn is survived by her four daughters: Lynne Cannon Johnson and Jenny Lee Evans of Chapel Hill; Amy Railey White, husband Todd, of Newton; Polly Beth Lauffenburger, husband Mike, of Winston Salem; a sister, Jane Railey Chitty, husband Malcolm, of New Bern; six grandchildren: Alexander Bruce and Railey Caroline White of Chapel Hill, Anna Lynne White of Newton; Daniel John of Boone, David Cannon of Chapel Hill and Christina Lee Lauffenburger of Winston Salem.

Rosalyn's graveside service will be private and we will gather to celebrate her life when current circumstances have changed. Memorial contributions may be made to the Conway United Methodist Church, 213 Church Street, Conway, North Carolina 27820. Bridgers Funeral Home is in charge of service arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bridgersfuneralhome.com.

Published in The News and Observer on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Graveside service
Funeral services provided by
Bridgers Funeral Home Inc
605 W Main St
Conway, NC 27820
(252) 585-1442
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 13, 2020
Another special childhood friend has passed. I will forever remember the special things we did together. Lifelong friends are hard to come by. I will miss you. Sending love to the girls and their families.
Pat
Friend
May 13, 2020
Saddened to hear of Ms Johnsons passing. I remember her kindness, her soft sweet smile, her genuine laugh, and her infinite patience when I would visit as a child. Prayers for her girls and their families as they mourn. ❤
Rose Pait
Friend
