Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:30 PM
Carol Woods
Rosamond Lloyd


1924 - 2019
Rosamond Lloyd Obituary
Rosamond Mayo Lloyd

Chapel Hill

Rosamond (Roz) Mayo Lloyd, 94, beloved wife of Barton Lloyd and mother of four, died peacefully at Carol Woods Retirement Community in Chapel Hill, Sept. 3, 2019.

She was born November 26, 1924 to Walter Lewis and Sarah Joslin Mayo in St. Paul, MN where she attended the Summit School. She attended the University of Michigan and the University of Minnesota where she studied piano and graduated summa cum laude. She married Lt. Barton Myers Lloyd and, after WWII, lived in Alexandria, Virginia where she eventually worked as an administrative assistant under Mstislav Rostropovich at the National Symphony. After moving to Needham MA in 1978, she worked in the development office of Wellesley College.

Rosamond moved to NC after the death of Barton, and lived at Carol Woods for the past 19 years where she enjoyed spending time with friends and family, playing bridge and attending musical performances.

Rosamond was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother, Walter Mayo and her sister, Janet Biddle. She is survived and is missed by her children, Barton (Buz) Lloyd Jr., Sarah Wolf (Charles), John Lloyd (Sue Budin), Victoria Boreyko (John), 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be held at 2:30 PM, Nov. 16 at Carol Woods. In lieu of flowers, she requested donations be made to the Carol Wood Charitable Fund.
Published in The News & Observer from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
