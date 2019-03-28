Rosanna M Adams



Cary



Rosanna died peacefully on Tuesday March 26th. She was 100 years old and lived life to its fullest. Her family brought her immense happiness and "Ronana" loved every minute she spent with them. Her friends were extremely dear to her and kept in touch through the years. She travelled the world, a passion she shared with her family, and was a travel agent for 35 years. Since Rosanna's arrival in Cary in 1989 from New Jersey, she was an enthusiastic volunteer at the JC Raulston Arboretum and member of the Men's Garden Club where she so enjoyed working with like-minded volunteers. She also volunteered at the Cary Public Library, the NC Museum of Art, the Western Wake Crisis Ministry and the Migrant Meals Ministry of St. Michael Catholic Church. Rosanna was an award-winning horticulturalist and flower arranger, an avid collector of stunning early American antiques, and enjoyed many activities including gardening, reading, book club… and was an outstanding cook and hostess!



Rosanna was known for her wonderful smile, her welcoming nature, great sense of humor, generosity, positive philosophy and unbreakable spirit. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.



She is survived by her daughter Anne Kratzer and husband, Jerod; son Peter Adams and wife, Jill and their children Audrey and husband, Jesse, and Robert; granddaughters Alicia and husband, Steve, and Suzanne and husband, Will; great granddaughters Mathilda and Walker; and brothers Richard and Robert Moller. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Adams, and son, Bob.



The family thanks the phenomenal staff at Woodland Terrace for their loving care of Rosanna, "My Queen," as she was affectionately called for her playful, iconic wave. The family is also so grateful to the staffs of Legacy, Medi Home Health, Doctors Making House Calls, Transitions LifeCare, and Dr. M. Bienenfeld for their wonderful care throughout her life in Cary.



At Rosanna's request, there will be no service, and her remains will be buried with Gene and Bob in New Jersey. In lieu of contributions, the family requests that Rosanna's life be honored by spending time with loved ones, Rosanna's greatest joy in life.