Roses Faye Alford Wheeler
September 11, 1940 - December 7, 2019
Wendell
Rose Faye Alford Wheeler, 79, died Saturday. She was born in Wake County to the late Carlton & Inez Wall Alford. She worked many years as office manager at Wendell Garment Company & later at Young's Place. She was the best mama anyone could ever have, a woman of great faith, strength, and independence. She loved to garden, cut grass, & was a great cook. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennene Faulkner, & siblings, Jerry Alford & Danny Alford.
She is survived by her children, Renee Driver; Jamy Wheeler (Kathy), granddaughter, Hannah, & son-in-law, Ronnie Faulkner, step grandson, Bobby Sellers (Carrie), step great grandchildren, R. J., Allie Ann, Reagan, & special family member, Clarice.
Flowers welcomed or memorials may be made to a .
Funeral 2 pm, Tuesday, Baptist Tabernacle Church with visitation from 12:30 – 1:45, prior to the service & other times at her home. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Arrangements are with Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 9, 2019