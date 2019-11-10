Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Rose Marie O'Neal Jones Bullock


1928 - 2019
Rose Marie O'Neal Jones Bullock Obituary
Rose Marie O'Neal Jones Bullock

Fuquay Varina

Rose Marie O'Neal Jones Bullock, 90, passed away peacefully Monday, October 21, 2019, of natural causes at Rex Hospital 6:50 AM. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Cremation Society of the Carolinas, 2205 East Millbrook Road Raleigh, NC 27604.

Rose was born November 11, 1928, in Raleigh, NC to James "Jimmy" and Eula O'Neal. Rose graduated Hugh Morson HS and Peace College and worked professionally as a secretary at Enloe HS & NC Attorney General's office. Rose was a member of Longview Baptist Church, Raleigh, and Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Fuquay Varina and Sunrise United Methodist Church, Holly Springs.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents Jimmy & Eula O'Neal; half-sister Jerri of Texas; half-brother Bill O'Neal of Raleigh, NC; first husband of 25 years, Frank Jones; second husband of 40+ years, Jim Bullock of Fuquay Varina; stepson Marshall and daughter in law Elaine Jones.

Rose is survived by halfbrother Phillip Matkins of Little Washington, NC; son, Steve Jones of Raleigh, NC and granddaughter Megan; son, Mark Jones, wife Susan of Raleigh, NC and grandchildren Jenny Ayers and husband Darin, Tanner Jones and wife Kayla; greatgrandchildren: Darin Jr., Kathryn Ruth, Mary Leigh Ayers, and Caiden Jones; stepson Mark Bullock, wife Beth of Charlotte, NC and grandchildren Nathan, Natalie, and Caroline; stepson Mike Bullock, wife Cindy of TN.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Just Jesus Community Church/Pastor Alan Hicks, 1604 Buckingham Rd., Garner, NC 27529.

Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 10, 2019
