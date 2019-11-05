Home

National Cremation
716 West North Street
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 235-3337
Rose Spatola
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke the Evangelist
Rose Marie Spatola


1933 - 2019
Rose Marie Spatola Obituary
Rose Marie Spatola

March 13, 1933 - October 28, 2019

Raleigh

Rose Marie was called home on October 28, 2019 on a beautiful sunny Monday afternoon. She is now in heaven using her brilliant organizational skills. Rose Marie Spatola was a gift of love, courage, patience and friendship to all who knew her. She is survived by her husband of 64 years Geroge Joseph Spatola, Son and his wife Frank George Spatola & Caron Louise Spatola, Grandsons Steven Ray Spatola & Travis John Spatola, Brother in-law Mario Charles Spatola and Wife Josephine J. Spatola, Sister in-law Diana Norton and Husband David Norton, many cousins, nieces, nephews, godchildren and friends.

A Mass and a Celebration of Life will be held at St. Luke the Evangelist on Friday Nov. 15th at 11:00 AM with a luncheon to follow.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 5, 2019
