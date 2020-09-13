Rose Pendergrass
May 1, 1926 - September 10, 2020
Durham
Helen Rose Hahola Pendergrass left this earth for heaven on the evening of Thursday, September 10, 2020, surrounded by her three children praying at her bedside.
Rose married the love of her life, Jack Hoyt Pendergrass, on June 26, 1954 in Clinton, New Jersey. The couple were blessed with four children, Peter, Elizabeth, Gregory and John. Jack and Rose shared a strong faith in God, which they passed on to their children. Rose is now reunited with Jack, her husband of 66 years, who died on August 11 of this year.
Rose was born in Pittstown, Alexandria Township in Hunterdon County, New Jersey, on May 1st, 1926.
She was the fifth of eleven children born to John Hahola and Elizabeth Jakob Hahola. She was preceded in death by her siblings, John, Margaret, Frank, Steve, Irene, Elmer, Edward, Goldie, Ernest and Olga. Rose graduated from Frenchtown High School in 1944, before beginning her nursing career in 1949 as a staff nurse in Somerset, New Jersey. She continued her service as an Assistant Head Nurse during 1950 and 1951 studying Clinical Instruction in Pediatrics at New York University.
Rose moved to Durham, North Carolina to become a Clinical Instructor at the Duke University School of Nursing from 1951 until 1954, transitioning to Assistant Head Nurse at Duke Hospital in 1955, Evening Supervisor from 1956 to 1963, and Private Duty Nurse from 1965 until 1968.
She joined McPherson Hospital as a staff nurse in 1969, growing in responsibility to Supervisor, In-service Education Director and then Director of Nursing from 1973 until 1988.
Rose was an active member of Immaculate Conception Church, joining in 1953. She served in various capacities during 67 years with the church including service as a Volunteer at Avila Retreat Center, Eucharistic Minister, Bereavement Committee member and elementary school reading buddy.
Rose was a beloved member of the Catholic Daughters of America, holding officer positions and chairing many committees. She lived the CDA motto of unity and charity.
Rose Pendergrass was an amazing person, mother and grandmother to Jennifer, Elizabeth, Jessica, Joanie, Jack, Peter, Christopher and John as well as great-grandmother to Romeo. Her first great-grand daughter will arrive in October.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hillcrest Convalescent Center for their caring compassionate service. Special thank you to the neighbors of Argonne Drive for over 30 years of love and friendship.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, a private visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for the family. The funeral service and graveside committal will be available to view online on September 15, 2020 starting at 12:00 PM. Visit www.hallwynne.com
for those links.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
.
The Pendergrass family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham, North Carolina. To make online condolences, please visit www.hallwynne.com
