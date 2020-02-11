|
Rose M. Samson
June 13, 1926 - December 20, 2019
The Villages
Rose was born in New York, New York, on June 13, 1926, to parents Lazslo and Mary Terebessy. Rose was academically gifted and graduated from high school at age 16, worked at a major pharmaceutical firm headquartered in Manhattan, and attended college at night. She married George Samson in 1951. The Samson's moved to the Village of Head-of-the-Harbor, New York, where she resided for 56 years. She worked tirelessly as a volunteer at numerous organizations including the Long Island Carriage Museum, Catholic Social services, and Saints Phillip and James Catholic Church where she taught Sunday School. She was a gracious host, a wonderful cook, excellent seamstress and knitter, and enjoyed classical music, gardening, and travel. In 2006, Rose and George moved to be near her daughter and granddaughters in North Raleigh NC, where Rose lived for 12 years. She subsequently moved with her husband and daughter to The Villages, Florida, in December 2018.
Rose is survived by her older husband George, her daughter, Mary Margaret, her son Paul, and two granddaughters, Amy Elmayan and Ann Marie Elmayan. She is preceded in death by an older brother and sister.
The plan is for Rose Margaret Terebessy Samson to be interred in Arlington National Cemetery in a private ceremony, to be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 11, 2020