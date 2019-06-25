Rose A. Truscio



May 5, 1923 - June 21, 2019



CARY



Rose Truscio (96) passed away peacefully on June 21, 2019 in Cary, NC. She was born in Connecticut to Santina and Louis Diemente on May 5, 1923 and had a happy childhood there surrounded by a large extended family.



She was devoted to her husband William Truscio for 66 years until he passed away on October 2, 2012.



They divided their time between Connecticut and Florida until they moved to Hutchinson Island full time. Rose treasured the years lived in Fairwinds Cove where she made many dear, lifelong friends.



She moved to Cary in 2015 to live with her daughter Diane, son in law Richard, and loyal Yorkies, Maddie and Millie.



She loved music, old movies, and keeping up with family and friends via Facebook and email. She was an accomplished card player, Candy Crusher, and loved all social gatherings.



Family was central to her life. She was generous with her love and appreciation which she readily demonstrated and was fiercely protective of her children, grandson, and great grandchildren throughout her life. Her true gift was sharing how much we were all loved.



Besides her daughter and son in law, Rose leaves behind a cherished son James Truscio and wife Linda, grandson Jason Truscio and wife Rebecca and great grandchildren Mark and Finley. She is also survived by her sisters Louise DiPietro and Fanny Urso and many nieces and nephews who cared for her deeply.



A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Holy Infant Catholic Church in Durham, NC at 10:30 AM with a reception to follow. A memorial service will be held in Connecticut at a later date.



Memorials may be sent to https://transitionslifecare.org/ acknowledging their excellent care or to Holy Infant Catholic Church, 5000 Southpark Drive, Durham NC 27713, memo: Building Fund.



The family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com – select obituaries. Published in The News & Observer on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary