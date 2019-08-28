|
Rosemary Clifford
October 27, 1935 - August 24, 2019
Fuquay-Varina
Rosemary Clifford, 83, passed away on Saturday, August 24. Mrs. Clifford had been the owner and operator of General Concrete Construction Company before her retirement.
She is survived by three sons, Danny, Jon, and David Clifford as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Alfred Clifford and son, Mike Clifford.
A memorial service will held at 6:00 PM Thursday, August 29, at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home in Garner. The family will receive friends after the service.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 28, 2019