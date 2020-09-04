Rosemary D. Lloyd



August 19, 1951 - August 29, 2020



Cary



Rosemary D. Lloyd, a longtime resident of Cary, North Carolina, passed away peacefully in Virginia last Saturday. She was 69 years old. Rosemary, known as Rosie or Rose to those close to her, was born into a military family and traveled the world growing up. As a child, Rosemary excelled in all academic subjects and was especially gifted at learning languages. She studied to be a teacher at UNCW, although marriage and motherhood interceded before she was able to finish her degree. After a 30 year hiatus, Rosemary returned to the university to finish her education and graduated with honors as a French major.



Rosemary loved animals, fashion, crafts, and reading, and had a kind and effusive personality that allowed her to connect immediately with strangers of all backgrounds. She worked for many years as a childcare provider, running her own business, and then as a K-5 instructor in the Loudoun county school system. Over the course of her life, Rosemary touched hundreds of young lives and was beloved by children of all ages.



Rosemary is survived by her two sons, Dr. Justin Lloyd of Washington, DC, Mr. Adam Lloyd and husband Wesley Dills of Austin, TX, as well as her sister, Mrs. Anne Marie Munos and husband Tony Munos of Leesburg, VA, and brother, Mr. Michael Dudney and wife Martine Dudney of Brussels, Belgium, and finally a special cat named Holly.



Visitation is planned for Saturday, September 5th, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:15 AM at Coble Funeral Service at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Wilmington, NC. A graveside service will follow at 11 AM at Oleander Memorial Gardens, also in Wilmington. Friends and family wishing to celebrate Rosemary's life are encouraged to make a donation in her memory to either Second Chance Pet Adoption or Read and Feed. Prior to September 5th, flowers can be sent to the Coble Funeral Service at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Wilmington.



