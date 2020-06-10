Rosemary Temmink Peacock



June 19, 1926 - June 8, 2020



CARY



Rosemary Peacock passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020. She was born in Catonsville, Maryland on June 19, 1926 to William and Mary Temmink.



On Ocober 1, 1950 Rosemary wed Bryce Chesson Peacock. They moved to Raleigh where they lived until 2007 when they moved to Glenaire Retirement Community in Cary.



In 1951, Rosemary, a registered nurse, began work at Mary Elizabeth Hospital and helped establish a Practical Nursing Program which she headed until resigning in 1957 to raise a family.



Rosemary was outgoing and fun to be around. She loved being surrounded by family and friends.



A long time volunteer at Sacred Heart Cathedral, she worked in the office and was also a member of the Altar Society. Rosemary had a life long love of music and was a member of the Church choir.



An avid gardener, she was also a member of several garden clubs through the years.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Leavitt (Richard) of Cary, son Ken Peacock of Essex Junction, Vermont, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Dorothy Furnary and Catherine Dollard of Catonsville, Maryland and her brother, William Temmink of Townson, Maryland as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



