Rosemary Weiger
March 28, 1927 - September 17, 2020
Franklinton
Rosemary Weiger, 93, of Franklinton passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was born March 28, 1927 in Chicago, IL daughter of the late Walter and Rose Becker. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harry Weiger.
Rosemary is survived by one daughter, Sharon Oyster and husband Gary of Franklinton, two sons, Ricky Weiger of Woodstock, GA and Ron Weiger and wife Candace of Raleigh, two sisters, Gael Gormaly of Franklinton and Audrey Cole and husband Lee of San Tan Valley, AZ, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Funeral Mass will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Wake Forest. Entombment will follow in Pine Forest Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers will be Josh Oyster, Brad Weiger, Tiffany Cromer, Tate Weiger, Jay Weiger and Jennifer Olsen.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening, September 24, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. at Bright Funeral Home. Social distancing and face coverings are appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org
, by mail to National MS Society, PO Box 91891, Washington, DC 20090-1891 or by phone at 800-344-4867.
Bright Funeral Home, Wake Forest is serving the Weiger family.