1/
Rosemary Weiger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary Weiger

March 28, 1927 - September 17, 2020

Franklinton

Rosemary Weiger, 93, of Franklinton passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was born March 28, 1927 in Chicago, IL daughter of the late Walter and Rose Becker. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harry Weiger.

Rosemary is survived by one daughter, Sharon Oyster and husband Gary of Franklinton, two sons, Ricky Weiger of Woodstock, GA and Ron Weiger and wife Candace of Raleigh, two sisters, Gael Gormaly of Franklinton and Audrey Cole and husband Lee of San Tan Valley, AZ, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Funeral Mass will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Wake Forest. Entombment will follow in Pine Forest Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers will be Josh Oyster, Brad Weiger, Tiffany Cromer, Tate Weiger, Jay Weiger and Jennifer Olsen.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening, September 24, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. at Bright Funeral Home. Social distancing and face coverings are appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org, by mail to National MS Society, PO Box 91891, Washington, DC 20090-1891 or by phone at 800-344-4867.

Bright Funeral Home, Wake Forest is serving the Weiger family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved