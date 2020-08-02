Rowena Tesh Southern



Raleigh



Rowena Tesh Southern passed away quietly on July 27, 2020, at her home in Raleigh where she has lived the past 80 years, with family gathered by her. She was 102. Rowena lived a long and beautiful life of devotion to family, friends, and church. Her bright spirit and innate wisdom lifted the lives of all around her.



She was born Rowena Elmira Tesh on January 3, 1918, in Badin, North Carolina, the fifth of six children and first daughter of Walter Reich Tesh and Della Styers Tesh. At the insistence of her oldest brother LaVerne she was named Rowena after the heroine of the novel Ivanhoe by Sir Walter Scott. The family was living temporarily in Badin during construction of the Alcoa aluminum plant on the Yadkin River while Walter Tesh worked as a grocer supplying the work force. Rowena was still an infant when Walter and Della moved the family back to Winston-Salem in their home county of Forsyth, where the Tesh and Styers families had lived for generations.



Rowena grew up in Winston-Salem in a lively and loving family of modest means that enjoyed good music, good humor, and good home cooking. Rowena was full of stories of the pranks and adventures of her father and four older brothers, all amateur musicians. Walter and Della never owned property in Winston-Salem, and by the time Rowena was 18 her family had lived in 18 different rental houses. Rowena learned piano and absorbed her mother's traditional cooking skills. She graduated from Richard J. Reynolds High School in 1933 at age 15, having skipped two grades in grammar school. Her aim was to attend Salem College and become a music teacher, but the Depression placed that goal beyond the family's reach. For three years she worked at her father's grocery and at Silver's General Merchandise Store. The Tesh family attended Liberty Street Christian Church, where Rowena knew the family of Grady and Claudia Southern and their children William Leonard (Bill) Southern and Ruth Virginia Southern. Rowena and Bill Southern married in Winston-Salem on March 3, 1936, two months after Rowena's 18th birthday, and a month after Bill's 22nd birthday.



Bill worked in construction, and the couple came to Raleigh in the spring of 1937 while Bill was employed by the Virginia Engineering Company in the renovation of the Post Office and Federal Building on Fayetteville Street, a Depression era federal project. Bill's abilities caught the attention of the postmaster, and he was hired as superintending engineer of Post Office facilities in Raleigh, a position he held until the end of his life in 1968. Bill and Rowena built their house on Barmettler Street in 1940, and there raised their four children born between 1938 and 1947. After having moved from house to house so often in her youth in Winston-Salem, Rowena would remain in her Barmettler Street home in Raleigh for 80 years.



Rowena worked as a homemaker until her youngest child entered public school in 1953, and she then became employed as sales clerk at the newly opened J.C. Penney store in Cameron Village. She was promoted to merchandise records supervisor and remained at Penney's until her retirement in 1980.



On their first Sunday in Raleigh in 1937, Rowena and Bill visited Hillyer Memorial Christian Church on Hillsborough Street. They became lifelong members. Rowena considered Hillyer her second home, and there she made many of her most cherished, most enduring, and most supportive friendships. She taught primary Sunday school for 15 years, adult Sunday school 10 years, and co-taught the Women's Bible Class for 17 years. She served as Deaconess, Elder and Elders Chair, and Board Secretary and Board Chair. For 25 years she delivered meals to home-bound elderly people for Meals on Wheels, a program first introduced to Raleigh at Hillyer. For 31 years she played piano for Hillyer's monthly visitation at Mayview Convalescent Center. Continuing her volunteer work well into her 80s, she often served people years younger than herself.



After her children had grown, Rowena was able to pursue her childhood dream of world travel, enjoying trips with friends to the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Australia, and other places around the globe and across the United States. Throughout her life she played piano for her own enjoyment, especially loving the popular standards from her youth. Family and friends recall approaching the house and hearing the strains of "Sunny Side of the Street" and other numbers pouring out the screen door in her rollicking piano style. She enjoyed good health until the last years of her life, and danced the Charleston expertly at her 90th birthday party at Hillyer. Until her final years she hosted and cooked for gatherings of her ever-expanding family several times a year at her home.



Rowena is survived by her three sons, all of Raleigh, seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Her eldest child and only daughter, Ruth Ann Southern Ethridge, died in early 2016. Her sons are William Daniel Southern, Samuel Ogburn Southern (Mary), and Michael Tesh Southern (Kathleen). Grandchildren in order of birth are William Scott Ethridge (Merrilyn Gill) of Charlotte, Suzanne Ethridge Quirk (Steve) of Raleigh, Samantha Southern Falcoz-Vigne (Serge) of Raleigh, Benjamin Grady Southern (Debra) of Wake Forest, Katherine Tesh Southern of Central Point, Oregon, Rebecca Anderson Southern of Raleigh, and Hannah Frampton Southern of Baltimore, Maryland. Great-grandchildren are Keegan Quirk, Branch Quirk, and Emerson Quirk of Raleigh, Rosabella Ethridge of Charlotte, Jack Falcoz-Vigne of Raleigh, and Audrey Southern and Spencer Southern of Wake Forest. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren across the United States.



In addition to her husband Bill and daughter Ann, she was preceded in death by her four brothers Clyde LaVerne Tesh of Lewisville NC, Wendell Reich Tesh of Winston-Salem, Samuel Edward Tesh of Lincoln, Illinois, Walter Styers Tesh of Germanton NC, and her sister Eleanor Tesh Shermer of Winston-Salem.



The family extends deep appreciation and gratitude to the many wonderful people who gave Rowena love and support over her final years. Dear friends Elaine and Leo Buckmaster checked on Rowena every day and helped her in so many ways. Tayibat "Tee" Usman provided steady and devoted care to the end. Barmettler Street neighbors, Hillyer church friends, and other caregivers too numerous to name brought her companionship and comfort. The family also thanks the dedicated staff of Transitions LifeCare.



Rowena's life was bookended by the two great global pandemics of the past century: the influenza of 1918 and the coronavirus of 2020. Because of restrictions on public gatherings, the family will conduct a private burial at Raleigh Memorial Park. A full celebration of Rowena's life will be scheduled at a later date at Hillyer Memorial Christian Church in Raleigh. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Rowena's memory to Meals on Wheels of Wake County or to Hillyer Memorial Christian Church.



