Roxie Elizabeth Wall Myrick
Knightdale
Roxie Elizabeth Wall Myrick, 91, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Wake Med. She was born October 2, 1928 in Wake County to the late Jesse Dexter "Deck" Wall, Sr. and Lottie Belle Clifton Wall. For many years, Roxie was an interior designer with Myrick Construction and was a lifelong faithful member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. Roxie's love and devotion for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends was proof of her kind and giving heart. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 8400 Poole Road, Knightdale, NC 27545. Entombment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, NC 27545 and other times at the home of her daughter, Judy Myrick Hicks, 2725 Hodge Road, Knightdale, NC 27545.
She is survived by her daughter, Judy Myrick Hicks; son, Billy Steve Myrick and wife Shirley; sister, Mary Lou Wall Murphy; grandchildren: Billy Myrick, Jr. (Michelle), Amy M. Miller (Justin), Tamara Hicks Joyner (Ryan), Prior Myrick (Lesley); Emmy Myrick-Brown; great-grandchildren: Steve Myrick III (Laura), Samantha Myrick, Macy Miller, Daisy Miller, Roxie Joyner, Ben Myrick, Jill Joyner, Griffin Brown, Oliver Brown; and a great-great-grandchild, Grayson Myrick Morris.
In addition to her parents, Roxie was preceded in death by her brother, Jesse Dexter Wall, Jr.; son-in-law, Wayne Hicks; and nephew, Jesse Donald Wall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020